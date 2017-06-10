Laplace man in critical condition after shooting in Metairie

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand says that a Laplace man was injured in a shooting in Metairie early Saturday morning.

Deputies say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 8600 block of Sheldon Street.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting, there were no victims.

Investigators later learned that a 21-year-old black male arrived at University Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported there by a friend.

The victim is listed in critical but stable condition.

JPSO says that they currently have no suspects or motive in the case.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.