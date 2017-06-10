Vacherie woman struck and killed in St. James Parish

Louisiana State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian in St. James Parish.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Friday on LA 20 in St. James Parish.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Joy Best of Vacherie was walking in the westbound lane of LA 20 when she was struck by a 2005 Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on LA 20.

Best suffered severe injuries and was transported to St. James Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Phillip Sheppard of Vacherie, was not injured in the crash. Sheppard voluntarily submitted to a chemical test which showed no signs of impairment.

Investigators do not know if Best was impaired at the time of the crash. A routine toxicology test was taken from Best and was sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

