Shelby: Storms return Sunday

A tropical moisture surge arrives on Sunday with a return of showers and storms. There will be some dry hours and maybe even a few peeks of sun, but if you plan to be outdoors, have the rain gear handy. Rain chances remain in the 50-60% range into Monday as well.

Highs will be in the mid-80s the next couple of days with rain around, but they will climb throughout the week as rain chances gradually decrease. By Thursday and Friday, highs near 90 and plenty of humidity can be expected.

-Shelby Latino

