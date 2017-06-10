NOPD makes quick arrest after morning murder, but trends are troubling

New Orleans police make a quick arrest after an early morning murder on Calliope St.more>>
New Orleans police make a quick arrest after an early morning murder on Calliope St.more>>
A tropical moisture surge arrives on Sunday with a return of showers and storms. There will be some dry hours and maybe even a few peeks of sun, but if you plan to be outdoors, have the rain gear handy.more>>
A tropical moisture surge arrives on Sunday with a return of showers and storms. There will be some dry hours and maybe even a few peeks of sun, but if you plan to be outdoors, have the rain gear handy.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman Saturday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman Saturday morning.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian in St. James Parish.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian in St. James Parish.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand says that a Laplace man was injured in a shooting in Metairie early Saturday morning.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand says that a Laplace man was injured in a shooting in Metairie early Saturday morning.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.more>>
The Solicitor's Office released hundreds of exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp who confessed to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.more>>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.more>>
A Texas family says they believe their son died a day after going swimming from swallowing water and being unable to breathe, a condition called dry drowning.more>>
Three construction workers are dead following an accident on I-40 Eastbound at Whitaker Road.more>>
Three construction workers are dead following an accident on I-40 Eastbound at Whitaker Road.more>>