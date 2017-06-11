NOPD: Woman reported missing from Central City

New Orleans police are searching for a woman who has been reported missing from Central City. Layla Bowman, 28, was last seen Tuesday at her home in the 2100 block of Thalia Street. She hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to police.

Bowman is described as a white female, who is 5'5", weighing around 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information that could help locate Layla Bowman, you are asked to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

