Argument leads to shooting in New Orleans East

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting they say was the result of an argument between two men.

Police say the shooting happened at midnight Sunday.

According police, the victim, a 44-year-old male, and the suspect got into an argument in the 6600 block of Morrison Road. During the argument, the suspect went to his vehicle and grabbed three weapons and began shooting at the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital by private conveyance. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

