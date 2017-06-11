NOPD: Woman reported missing from Central Business District

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Emma Eallem, 37, was reported missing on Sunday.

According to police, Eallem was last seen Saturday, June 3 after being dropped off at the intersection of Royal and Canal Streets.

She has not been seen or heard from since then.

If you have any information that could help locate Emma Eallem, you are asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.