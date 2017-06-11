Nicondra: Stormy weather to start the week

A surge of tropical moisture moves into the area to finish the weekend. Expect numerous showers and storms across the area. We have seen dry hours with a few peeks of sun, but rain gear is a must. Rain chances will be in the 50-60% range for Monday as well with another round possible Tuesday.

Look for highs to range from mid-80's to low 80's depending on rain onset. Look for the next couple of days to stay wet. As rain chances go down towards the end of the week temperatures will go up. Thursday and Friday, highs return to near 90 and plenty of humidity will be on tap.

-Nicondra Norwood

