Sunday storms leave thousands of Metairie residents without power

Stormy weather moving through the area, Sunday, caused a massive power outage leaving thousands of Metairie residents in the dark. The outages occurred around 4:50 p.m.

The large outage was located in Metairie, north of Interstate 10 between Haring Road and Severn Avenue. A total of 3400 customers lost power in the outage.

According to an Entergy spokesperson, lightning struck a piece of equipment, causing the outage. Crews switched customers to alternate circuits, so the repairs to the damaged equipment could be made.

Entergy also responded to a downed power line near Kent Avenue and Yale Street.

According to the Entergy outage map, as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, power has been restored to all but 386 customers in the affected area.

