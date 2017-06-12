LSU dominates Mississippi State to advance to College World Series

LSU took the field with the same form we've seen over the last month to win their 16th straight game and secure their place in the College World Series.

14-4 was the final score in the Tigers dominant victory to sweep the Bulldogs.

"Omaha get ready because here come the Tigers," says LSU head coach Paul Mainieri.

Unlike game one, the offense didn't waste any time and race out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with back-to-back RBI from Antoine Duplantis and Greg Deichmann.

However, after extending their lead to 3-0, Mississippi State went on a tear through the third inning. It started with a Harrison Bragg two-run home run to cut the lead to one. A series of walks from Jared Poche would end his night early with the bases loaded.

A pair of singles would extend Mississippi State's lead to 4-3, but that's where LSU took their game to another level.

The Tigers exploded for a six-run fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Mike Papierski brought in two runs with a double. Jake Slaughter followed with a bloop single to left to make it 6-4 before Papierski scored on a wild pitch to further extend their lead. Kramer Robertson would continue the hot hitting with an RBI double and eventually score on an error to give LSU a 9-4 lead.

Gilbert, meanwhile, continued his stellar night on the mound. He held the Bulldogs scoreless going 5.2 innings with six strikeouts and gets the win.

"I think Caleb Gilbert is the story of the game, really," says Mainieri. "He put the team on his back."

The icing on the cake was top of the ninth inning. LSU kept the pressure on and put a few more runs on the board thanks to a few Mississippi State aided walks and a two-run double from Cole Freeman.

The win marks LSU's first trip to Omaha since 2015. They'll take on Florida State, who swept Sam Houston State in Tallahassee, in game one.

