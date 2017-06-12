Your Weather Authority: Have your rain gear ready, just in case

Rain chances will be in the 50 to 60 percent range for Monday and Tuesday.

There will be many dry hours, but have the rain gear ready for any planned outdoor activities. Highs will only top out in the mid-80s because of the rain, but the humid feel to the air will remain.

For the middle to late part of the work week, rain chances will drop to 30 to 40 percent, allowing highs to sneak into the upper 80s.

A few spots may even hit the 90-degree mark. Factor in the humidity, and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s during the afternoons.

Similar, summer-like conditions take us into the weekend with a daily chance for pop-up storms, but otherwise sunny and hot.

