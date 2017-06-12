Man accused of killing Joe McKnight due in court

Ronald Gasser, the man accused of shooting and killing former NFL player Joe McKnight is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

A motion hearing comes after a Jefferson Parish judge allowed a 2006 road rage incident involving Gasser to be introduced into evidence.

Gasser is charged with second-degree murder and prosecutors say he was the aggressor in both cases.

Gasser's attorney says McKnight was responsible for escalating the situation on Behrman Highway in Terrytown last December.

