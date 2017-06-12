U2 adds a New Orleans date to the 2017 tour

U2 is coming to New Orleans.

The Irish supergroup has added a New Orleans stop to their 2017 Joshua Tree Tour.

The band will play the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Thursday, September 14.

Beck will be the opening act on the New Orleans bill.

U2 last played in New Orleans in 2006 when they provided the stirring soundtrack to the historic reopening of the Superdome after it was damaged during Hurricane Katrina.

The NFL asked U2 and they agreed to perform for the Monday Night Football pregame show of the Saints-Falcons on September 25, 2006.

The song they would play that night was one The Edge picked out called "The Saints Are Coming" and it was originally a punk rock song by a Scottish band called "The Skids." The Edge brought along Green Day and the two bands created a song at the Beatles famed Abbey Road studios in London.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

