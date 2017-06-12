Chef John Folse: Pecan fudge

New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who stole over $1,200 in merchandise from a Freret Street store.more>>
New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who stole over $1,200 in merchandise from a Freret Street store.more>>
The Harbor Police Department with Port of New Orleans is currently the lead investigative agency.more>>
The Harbor Police Department with Port of New Orleans is currently the lead investigative agency.more>>
Chocolate, pecans and divinity are typical flavors of fudge created in homes in the Bayou Country. Chef John Folse says the addition of roasted pecans adds an interesting twist.more>>
Chocolate, pecans and divinity are typical flavors of fudge created in homes in the Bayou Country. Chef John Folse says the addition of roasted pecans adds an interesting twist.more>>
Gasser is charged with second-degree murder.more>>
Gasser is charged with second-degree murder.more>>
LSU took the field with the same form we've seen over the last month to win their 16th straight game and secure their place in the College World Series.more>>
LSU took the field with the same form we've seen over the last month to win their 16th straight game and secure their place in the College World Series.more>>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.more>>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.more>>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.more>>
The Solicitor's Office released more than 250 exhibits in the case against serial killer Todd Kohlhepp, who confessed in May 2017 to murdering seven victims and kidnapping a woman who was kept locked in a storage container.more>>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.more>>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.more>>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.more>>
Dry drowning is a rare condition that happens when a child inhales water and the fluid stays in the lungs for hours.more>>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.more>>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.more>>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.more>>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
A recent trip to Houston showed her health levels to be normal, and that the tumor that created the tough circumstance is not re-growing.more>>
A recent trip to Houston showed her health levels to be normal, and that the tumor that created the tough circumstance is not re-growing.more>>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.more>>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.more>>