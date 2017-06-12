Body found at the Poland Street Wharf - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Body found at the Poland Street Wharf

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are at the scene where a body was discovered at the Poland Street Wharf.

The Harbor Police Department with Port of New Orleans is currently the lead investigative agency.

No further information is currently available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly