Theft suspect had his eyes on merchandise in Freret Street store

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who stole over $1,200 in merchandise from a Freret Street store.

The victim, who operates a business in the 5300 block of Freret Street, told police that a man came into the store and said he was interested in scheduling an appointment. He then started trying on eyeglasses.

Police say the then left the store with over $1,200-worth of in Gucci frames in his pocket.

The man was then seen getting into a silver, older model Chevrolet Malibu with a black front bumper.

The man appears to have a tattoo on the right side of his neck just below the ear.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call the NOPD non-emergency line at 504-821-2222.

