U2: Get ready New Orleans... Joshua Tree planted in the Dome!

It's about time!

U2 is heading back to the Crescent City to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic album "The Joshua Tree."

The Irish legends will play the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Thursday September 14th with Beck opening the show.

On the surface, you may think, 'sure they're back, why not'. In 2002 they played one of the most emotional Super Bowl half time shows ever in the Superdome just months after 9/11.

When Katrina wiped out so many New Orleans area musicians, The Edge stepped in with producer Bob Ezrin and created "Music Rising". The foundation put badly needed instruments back in the hands of local musicians.

In 2006 when the NFL needed someone to help reopen the Dome post Katrina, it seemed no one other than U2 would have been more appropriate. What they did for the city that night, retooling "The Saints are Coming" along with Green Day, secured their place in the hearts of New Orleanians forever.

You would think that as much of a friend the band has been to New Orleans they would have played here more often but that just isn't the case. As a neophyte band in the early 80's they played on the S.S. President Riverboat in '82 for the "October" tour. When the band toured the original release of "The Joshua Tree" in 1987 the band played in Baton Rouge.

But the last time the band played a full concert here was a November 1997 show in the Superdome during their PopMart tour. For a band that's used to sold out stadiums around the world the estimated 20,000 in the Dome sealed the city's fate that the band would probably pass NOLA for upcoming tours. That's why this announcement is so important for local U2 fans who have had to travel to Houston, Dallas, Atlanta or beyond to see one of the most successful bands on the planet.

U2 is currently on a massive worldwide stadium tour playing the The Joshua Tree's 11 songs as it was released track by track 30 years ago. U2 tours have never been about nostalgia but this is the first time the band is not touring in support of a new album.

In '87 "The Joshua Tree" became a high-water mark for the band and sent them into superstardom. "The Joshua Tree" became the band’s first number one album, sold 20 million records around the world, won the Grammy for "Album of the Year" and set the stage for their rock documentary Rattle and Hum. All five of their albums moved back onto the charts and they were proclaimed the biggest band in the world. Over the years U2 has lived up to that billing releasing hit album after hit album and winning more Grammy's than any other band with 22.

It's been more than 40 years since the boys from Dublin got together to make music. When they pull into the Superdome in September they hope the loved they have shown to a city loves it back with a sold-out show.

Pre-sale tickets for U2.com members will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. while tickets for the general public go on sale Friday morning.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.