Report: Saints to sign QB Ryan Nassib

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints will add another quarterback to their roster, according to the NFL Network. According to Ian Rapaport, the Saints are adding Ryan Nassib. Nassib was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 draft by the New York Giants.

This is the latest in a string of moves the Saints have made to their quarterback room this offseason. The team parted ways with longtime backup Luke McCown and signed Chase Daniel. Garrett Grayson is also on the roster. 

For his career, Nassib has appeared in five total games with no starts. 

