Stormy again Tuesday; drying out by end of week

Storm chances should stay above normal into Tuesday. Occasional downpours will be possible in spots which could lead to some street flooding once again.

Wednesday will be a transitional day between stormy weather and drier weather.

By late in the week and especially the weekend, storm coverage will be greatly reduced with an emphasis on the heat and humidity. Regardless, it doesn't look extremely hot. Highs will be around 90 which is typical for mid-June.

The northern edge of a tropical wave may bring a slightly better rain chance by early next week.

