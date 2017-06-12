NOPD: Man injured in Algiers shooting

It's an epidemic that has a tight grip on the nation as a whole, and Louisiana has not been immune to it.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured.more>>
St. Charles Parish leaders are calculating the cost to repair damage to a new levee in Luling. They say ATV riders have put thousands of homes in jeopardy.more>>
People in the New Orleans area are seeing big changes in flood insurance, and watchdogs urge caution.more>>
Storm chances should stay above normal into Tuesday.more>>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
This husky looks really different with no hair.more>>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.more>>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.more>>
The online clothing store Beloved Shirts is selling a hairy chest one piece bathing suits for ladies that want to be bold and daring this summer.more>>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.more>>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.more>>
