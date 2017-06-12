NOPD: Man injured in Algiers shooting

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured. Police were called to the scene, Monday evening, in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

According to police, the victim was shot multiple times and brought to a local hospital by EMS.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.