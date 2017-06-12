Kenner Police arrest 4 in several thefts from female shoppers

Kenner Police have arrested four people accused in a series of purse snatchings, thefts, unauthorized use of an access card, and “theft from an aged person,” according to a Police Department news release.

Arrested are: Eric Carter, 52, and Keith Carter, 57, both of Verbena Street in New Orleans; Britta Jefferson, 47, of Florida Avenue in Kenner; and Vanessa Pierre, 42, of Vouray Drive in Kenner.

Police said between June 27, 2014, and May 28, 2017, the four suspects would approach females who were shopping at various Kenner stores. The female victims ranged in age from 56 to 87. Police said some while some of the victims were engaged in conversation, one of the suspects would remove the victim’s wallet from their purse. Other victims would have their purses in grocery carts, and their wallets or purses were stolen while their backs were turned. Police said on each occasion, the suspects would immediately use the victims’ credit cards to buy gift cards, food and gas.

Eric Carter was charged with the crimes of purse snatching (two counts), identity theft (three counts), unauthorized use of an access card (three counts), theft of assets from and aged person (one count), theft (one count), principal to identity theft (one count), principal to attempted identity theft (one count), and principal to unauthorized use of an access card (one count).

Keith Carter was charged with purse snatching (15 counts), identity theft (12 counts), attempted identity theft (eight counts), unauthorized use of an access card (12 counts), attempted unauthorized use of an access card (three counts), theft of assets from an aged person (10 counts), attempted theft from an aged person (six counts), and forgery (one count).

Britta Jefferson was charged with purse snatching (one count), identity theft (one count), unauthorized use of an access card (one count), and theft of assets from and aged person (one count).

Vanessa Pierre was charged with purse snatching (three counts), identity theft (two counts), attempted identity theft (one count), unauthorized use of an access card (two counts), theft of assets from an aged person (two counts), and attempted theft from an aged person (one count).

At the time of the press release, all four remained in custody.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser encourages anyone who may have information concerning these incidents or the arrestees listed above to call the Kenner Police Detective Arthur Coll at (504) 712-2398.

