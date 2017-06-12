1 killed in N.O. East traffic accident

The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality at Majestic Oak and Chef Menteur Highway involving one person.more>>
Kenner Police have arrested four people accused in a series of purse snatchings, thefts, unauthorized use of an access card, and “theft from an aged person,” according to a Police Department news release.more>>
It's an epidemic that has a tight grip on the nation as a whole, and Louisiana has not been immune to it.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left one man injured.more>>
St. Charles Parish leaders are calculating the cost to repair damage to a new levee in Luling. They say ATV riders have put thousands of homes in jeopardy.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.more>>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.more>>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.more>>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...more>>
According to Newport Mayor David Stewart, a Newport police officer has been killed in the line of duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.more>>
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.more>>
