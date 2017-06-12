One killed, several injured in Gentilly accident involving ATVs, dirt bikes

One person was killed and several others were injured after an ATV and dirt bikes collided with a car in Gentilly.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call reporting a vehicle crash at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Majestic Oaks Drive.

When police arrived, they found a gray Pontiac Grand Prix had traveled eastbound on Chef Menteur Highway. While making a left turn onto Majestic Oaks, the Grand Prix was hit by three ATVs traveling westbound on Chef Menteur Highway at a high rate of speed with no head lights.

As a result of the impact of the crash, the driver was ejected from the four-wheeler and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of one of the dirt bikes was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the second dirt bike was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger and driver in the Pontiac also sustained minor injuries.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death and identify the victim after an autopsy and notification of the family.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is leading the investigation and can be reached at 658-6215 with any information regarding this incident.

