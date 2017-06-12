Deputies investigate string of burglaries on the North Shore

A resident witnesses three people unload materials from the back of a pickup truck in the middle of the street one afternoon and captures it on camera. Disappointed with the NOPD's response to the illegal dumping, he turned to the FOX 8 Defenders for action.more>>
Deputies on the North Shore investigate a string of burglaries. They're hoping surveillance photos in the Ponchatoula area will lead to a break in the case.more>>
On the heels of earning his second career trip to the College World Series Tuesday, LSU junior Alex Lange found out Monday night that he will be joining the reigning World Series champions, the Chicago Cubs, once his amateur career ends.more>>
A New Orleans man blames a raccoon attack on the city's lack of progress after his previous complaint and a property owner's lack of effort.more>>
The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality at Majestic Oak and Chef Menteur Highway involving one person.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...more>>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.more>>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.more>>
The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
A friend of the president says that Donald Trump is weighing "terminating" special counsel Robert Mueller.more>>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.more>>
According to the Arkansas State Police, Lt. Patrick Weatherford was shot near Remmel Park Monday evening while on duty as authorities continue looking for a suspect in connection to the shooting.more>>
