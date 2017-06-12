Deputies investigate string of burglaries on the North Shore

Deputies on the North Shore investigate a string of burglaries, and they're hoping surveillance photos in the Ponchatoula area will lead to a break in the case.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office says there have been 50 reports of car break-ins over the past five days. The burglaries are happening in areas off of Highway 22.

"I'm very concerned about it because we've got a lot of kids around here, and you know it's a really good neighborhood. I'm hoping somebody won't come back and break in, but I'm really nervous about it," said neighbor Richie Kirby. "I've been here five years and never had any problems since I've been here until two nights ago, which I've been hearing they broke into my neighbor's car and stole a gun out of there, so I'm kind of nervous about everything around here."

The sheriff is asking everyone to remain vigilant and keep their doors locked at all times. Neighbors we talked to say they'll be keeping an eye out.

"I'll probably be staying up in the middle of the night, just keep a little neighborhood watch. Hopefully everybody else is doing the same thing, everybody come together and communicate with each other, if they see anything unusual going, on let everybody know," said Kirby.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance pictures, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward.

