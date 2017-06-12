Alex Lange drafted in first round by Chicago Cubs

On the heels of earning his second career trip to the College World Series Tuesday, LSU junior Alex Lange found out Monday night that he will be joining the reigning World Series champions, the Chicago Cubs, once his amateur career ends.

The right-handed pitcher went 9-5 in 2016, throwing 134 strikeouts and posting a 2.92 ERA. He threw four complete games, including a shutout in May. On Saturday in the Tigers' Super Regional against Mississippi State, he threw 7.2 innings, allowing 3 runs on just 3 hits and 10 strikeouts.

Lange has been LSU's ace all season but it remains to be seen if he will be on the mound when the Tigers open their CWS play Saturday against Florida State at 7 PM.

