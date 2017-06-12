JPSO searches for man who robbed Marrero restaurant - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

JPSO searches for man who robbed Marrero restaurant

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Surveillance Picture (Source: JPSO) Surveillance Picture (Source: JPSO)
MARRERO, LA (WVUE) -

Jefferson Parish deputies need help locating a man wanted for robbing a Subway restaurant in Marrero.

Investigators say it happened Monday mid-afternoon at the Subway in the 4900 block of West Bank Expressway.

Surveillance cameras captured a picture of the man. 

Deputies say that the man walked into the restaurant, placed an order and then pulled out a gun and demanded money. 

He was last seen getting into a black, early 2000 to 2005 model Chevrolet Suburban.

If you have any information that could help in this case, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. 

