JPSO searches for man who robbed Marrero restaurant

Jefferson Parish deputies need help locating a man wanted for robbing a Subway restaurant in Marrero.

Investigators say it happened Monday mid-afternoon at the Subway in the 4900 block of West Bank Expressway.

Surveillance cameras captured a picture of the man.

Deputies say that the man walked into the restaurant, placed an order and then pulled out a gun and demanded money.

He was last seen getting into a black, early 2000 to 2005 model Chevrolet Suburban.

If you have any information that could help in this case, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

