Your Weather Authority: Storm chances to remain higher - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Your Weather Authority: Storm chances to remain higher

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WVUE) (Source: WVUE)
(WVUE) -

Storm chances will stay higher than average Tuesday. Occasional downpours will be possible in some spots. This could lead to some street flooding.

Wednesday will be a transitional day between storms and drier weather.

By late in the week, storm coverage will be reduced to just daily pop-up storms. The emphasis will be on the heat and humidity. Highs will be around 90.

The northern edge of a tropical wave may bring a slightly better rain chance by early next week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:59:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-06-13 06:02:14 GMT
    Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

    more>>

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

    more>>

  • 5-year-old dies after being left on day care van

    5-year-old dies after being left on day care van

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-06-13 09:58:29 GMT

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    more>>

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    more>>

  • breaking

    Suspect arrested in shooting death of officer

    Suspect arrested in shooting death of officer

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:24:06 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 7:12 AM EDT2017-06-13 11:12:10 GMT

    The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

    more>>

    The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly