Your Weather Authority: Storm chances to remain higher

Storm chances will stay higher than average Tuesday. Occasional downpours will be possible in some spots. This could lead to some street flooding.

Wednesday will be a transitional day between storms and drier weather.

By late in the week, storm coverage will be reduced to just daily pop-up storms. The emphasis will be on the heat and humidity. Highs will be around 90.

The northern edge of a tropical wave may bring a slightly better rain chance by early next week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.