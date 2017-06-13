Your Weather Authority: Storm chances to remain higher

Storm chances will stay higher than average Tuesday. Occasional downpours will be possible in spots which could lead to some street flooding. Wednesday will be a transitional day between storms and drier weather. By late in the week, storm coverage will be reduced to just daily pop-up storms. The emphasis will be on the heat and humidity. Highs will be around 90. The northern edge of a tropical wave may bring a slightly better rain chance by early next week. Copyright 2017 WVUE. A...more>>
A resident witnesses three people unload materials from the back of a pickup truck in the middle of the street one afternoon and captures it on camera. Disappointed with the NOPD's response to the illegal dumping, he turned to the FOX 8 Defenders for action.more>>
Deputies on the North Shore investigate a string of burglaries. They're hoping surveillance photos in the Ponchatoula area will lead to a break in the case.more>>
On the heels of earning his second career trip to the College World Series Tuesday, LSU junior Alex Lange found out Monday night that he will be joining the reigning World Series champions, the Chicago Cubs, once his amateur career ends.more>>
A New Orleans man blames a raccoon attack on the city's lack of progress after his previous complaint and a property owner's lack of effort.more>>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...more>>
