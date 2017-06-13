One man killed, a woman wounded in New Orleans East shooting

One man was shot and killed and a woman was shot and wounded in New Orleans East overnight.

New Orleans police responded to the scene just after 12:30 a.m. in the 9300 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds near a parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

A second victim, identified as a woman, was discovered after she went to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators are currently searching for suspects and a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name after an autopsy is complete and the family of the victim is notified.

Homicide Detective Tindell Murdock is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident.

