Cuba Gooding, Jr. to direct New Orleans-shot film, looking for extras

New Orleans will be the location for Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to make his debut as a director and the production may be looking for extras boxers.

"Louisiana Caviar" is in pre-production at Second Line Stages in the Lower Garden District.

The production is looking for boxers between the ages of 18 to 25 and paid extras of all types and ethnicities, to appear in the film.

Those interested should send an email to caviar@caballerocasting.com.

