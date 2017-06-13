Slidell teen killed in car crash

A Slidell teenager was killed in a car crash Monday morning on Bayou Paquet Road in Lacombe, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

Police say around 11:40 a.m., St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on Bayou Paquet Road near Transmitter Road.

A 2013 BMW 550I, driven by 17-year-old, Spencer Coe, was found overturned in the tree line. Coe was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash, but the investigation is still on-going.

Coe was wearing his seatbelt.

