Heat, threat of rain doesn't keep Saints fans from minicamp

Hot weather and the threat of rain, couldn't keep New Orleans Saints fans away from the first day of minicamp.

Fans packed into the team's Metairie training facility in Metairie Tuesday for the first day.

Some fans lined up bright and early Tuesday morning after counting down the days until the start of minicamp to get a first look at the team.



“Oh, I’m very excited. Couldn't wait because I know this year was gonna be a good year,” said one Saints fan.

Some of these fans are attending for the first time while others make a point of coming year after year.

Getting their first glimpse of the Saints practicing at the team's facility means the regular season is close.

Decked out in their jerseys, black and gold attire and with memorabilia in hand, fans say they wouldn't miss this first open practice for the world.

“It’s all just an experience,” said Eric Meaux. “Just like one of the guys said, he said, I try to do this, I can't because of work or this and that, but when I come out here, we all have such a great time. It’s great camaraderie amongst the fans and that’s what it’s all about.”

Tuesday marks one of three practices this week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

They're all free and open to the public.

Rain would force the team to move inside. If that happens, fans would be forced to go home.

The practices run from 11 a.m. until 1:20 pm.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.