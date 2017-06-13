Tactical Army equipment stolen

Someone broke into a car in the Freret neighborhood and stole tactical U.S. Army equipment from a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Soniat Street.

New Orleans Police say it happened June 10 around 6:15 a.m.

The victim told police he walked to his vehicle and found it had been burglarized.

Police listed the missing items as the victim's handgun, described as a Springfield XDS 9 mm along with Army gear including a green Army ruck sack, three Army camouflage uniforms, a tan Kevlar Army helmet, black Army tactical vest, tan Army combat boots, a green Army sleeping bag and two GoPro camera mounts.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime is asked to call Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

