Man's body discovered along train tracks near riverfront

New Orleans police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near the railroad crossing along the riverfront at St. Louis Street.

This incident happened shortly before 3 p.m.

A witness who said he fed the homeless man daily said he died trying to beat the train, but that has not been confirmed by police.

