Former Ben Franklin High School teacher sues for his job back

The former Ben Franklin High School teacher caught on camera using a racial slur in a classroom is now suing his former employer for his job back.

In a federal civil lawsuit, Ryan Brown claims the conversation was not racially motivated. Instead, he argues he was teaching students the impact of a "highly-charged term" in a safe environment.

Students told FOX 8 that Brown was using a racial slur last month when a student confronted him about it. Brown was suspended while the incident was investigated. We were later told by the school that Brown resigned and was barred from campus and school events for the next three years.

Now, Brown is suing Ben Franklin High School and its principal, claiming they violated his constitutional rights to free speech and caused damaged to his reputation.

An attorney representing the school says they cannot comment on litigation.

