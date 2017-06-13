Neighbors say fatal accident involving ATV, dirt bikes was bound to happen

“One of the bikes was actually broken in half. I heard the guy that died was on the four wheeler,” says Jason Foreuna. Crowds of people gathered around the scene at Majestic Oaks Drive and Chef just after 8:30 last night. The crash involved a car, a four-wheeler and two dirt bikes.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near the railroad crossing along the riverfront at St. Louis Street.more>>
The former Ben Franklin teacher caught on camera using a racial slur in a classroom is now suing his former employer for his job back.more>>
"Escape to Margaritaville" to make a pre-Broadway premiere at the Saenger Theater.more>>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.more>>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.more>>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions' testimony to the Senate Intelligence committee Tuesday will be open to the public.more>>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.more>>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.more>>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.more>>
