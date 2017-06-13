After Further Review: Saints minicamp observations

Play of the Day

The final play of practice was the best one. Drew Brees hit Coby Fleener down the seam for a 25-yard touchdown. Fleener was covered by A.J. Klein and Kenny Vaccaro but was still able to reel in a one-handed catch in the end zone. Fleener struggles with consistency, but as I’ve stated many times, these are the types of passes a tight end in this offense must catch.

One-on-Ones

Early in practice things got lively with wide receiver vs. defensive back one-on-one drills. In all there were thirty passes thrown. Only 11 were completed. Of those, I credited seven pass break-ups.

During this drill, De’Vante Harris and Arthur Maulet stood out most. Maulet didn’t allow a completion; Harris displayed his improved strength with back-to-back jams at the line of scrimmage. He also had a pass break-up.

Offensively, Chase Daniel connected with Jake Lampman on a deep route. Lampman ran an impressive route to beat the defender.

Notable Absences

Josh Hill

Dannell Ellerbe

P.J. Williams

Max Unger

Senio Kelemete

Other Observations

Garrett Grayson had a nice pass when he connected with John Phillips on a seam route.

The defense missed two golden opportunities to stop drives during team drills. Craig Robertson nearly picked off Drew Brees, Corey Fuller caught the pass off the deflection. Later, Vonn Bell dropped an interception off a Brees overthrow. Brees hit Fleener for the play of the day on the very next play.

There was an unusually high amount of running plays during team drills Tuesday. These plays are important just not all that exciting with no pads on.

LSU fans will like to hear that Travin Dural scored a touchdown at practice. He beat Marshon Lattimore to get in the end zone.

Speaking of Lattimore, more ups and downs for him. He was beat on a deep out by Ted Ginn, Jr. Willie Snead beat him later on a slant route.

Ken Crawley was the first team cornerback opposite Delvin Breaux with Williams out. Harris played nickel.

Alvin Kamara continues to flash his pass-catching ability. He caught the Darren Sproles option route during seven-on-seven’s for a big gain.

When the team went traditional base Tuesday, A.J. Klein, Craig Robertson and Alex Anzalone were the first team linebackers.

