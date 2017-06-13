Hau'Oli Kikaha eager to return from third ACL injury

Hau'Oli Kikaha's health will be a factor for the Saints in 2017. (FOX 8 Photo)

After three ACL tears on the same knee, Saints defensive end Hau'Oli Kikaha knows the odds are stacked against him.

"People have done it before, actually one person and there's a reason for that," Kikaha said.

He wants to be the second. So, he pushes on with rehab and recovery. The challenge is less physical and more mental.

"Every bit of it is mental," Kikaha emphasized."You can imagine, obviously, going through something like that. Just put yourself in someone else's shoes. It kind of gets repetitive."

Thus far through the offseason, Kikaha has gotten a few team reps but has mostly watched. He's hoping his time on the sideline will help him see the game differently.

"I'm getting better watching them, try to dissect the film myself while I'm not playing and that's been a lot lately."

Carolina linebacker Thomas Davis is the only player to ever return from three torn ACLs. Davis has had an impressive career since his injuries. Kikaha is hoping to follow the same path.

