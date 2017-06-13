JP School Board votes to rezone elementary school districts

The Jefferson Parish School Board voted 5 to 3 in favor of rezoning elementary school districts on the east bank of the parish.more>>
The Jefferson Parish School Board voted 5 to 3 in favor of rezoning elementary school districts on the east bank of the parish.more>>
"Escape to Margaritaville" to make a pre-Broadway premiere at the Saenger Theater.more>>
"Escape to Margaritaville" to make a pre-Broadway premiere at the Saenger Theater.more>>
Jefferson Parish’s inspector general accuses Parish President Mike Yenni’s administration of not giving him the access he needs to parish buildings, but Yenni’s No. 2 said Tuesday that they have gone out of their way to work with the IG.more>>
Jefferson Parish’s inspector general accuses Parish President Mike Yenni’s administration of not giving him the access he needs to parish buildings, but Yenni’s No. 2 said Tuesday that they have gone out of their way to work with the IG.more>>
“One of the bikes was actually broken in half. I heard the guy that died was on the four wheeler,” says Jason Foreuna. Crowds of people gathered around the scene at Majestic Oaks Drive and Chef just after 8:30 last night. The crash involved a car, a four-wheeler and two dirt bikes.more>>
“One of the bikes was actually broken in half. I heard the guy that died was on the four wheeler,” says Jason Foreuna. Crowds of people gathered around the scene at Majestic Oaks Drive and Chef just after 8:30 last night. The crash involved a car, a four-wheeler and two dirt bikes.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near the railroad crossing along the riverfront at St. Louis Street.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found near the railroad crossing along the riverfront at St. Louis Street.more>>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.more>>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.more>>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.more>>
After more than one year in a North Korean labor camp, a Cincinnati man has been released back to the United States, according to the secretary of State.more>>
After more than one year in a North Korean labor camp, a Cincinnati man has been released back to the United States, according to the secretary of State.more>>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.more>>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.more>>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.more>>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.more>>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.more>>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.more>>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced its crime lab had identified the counterfeit pills related to multiple overdose deaths in the central Georgia area.more>>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced its crime lab had identified the counterfeit pills related to multiple overdose deaths in the central Georgia area.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
What are the symptoms of dry drowning?more>>
What are the symptoms of dry drowning?more>>