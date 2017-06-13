Return to school for LSU's Fab Four pays off

The return of Kramer Robertson, Cole Freeman, Greg Deichmann and Jared Poche is paying off for LSU.

The “Fab Four,” as they’ve been called since the preseason, accomplished part one of their mission by leading the Tigers back to Omaha.

“Our only goal in mind was to win the national championship,” says Deichmann. “We’ve hit every step along the way.”

“I think it just speaks to how much character our team has,” says Freeman. “And it’s not just, at all, the juniors and seniors. You can’t have a team that’s going to go to Omaha like this without incredible freshmen.”

While the focus is no doubt winning a championship, these four and a few others picked up a major morale boost in the MLB Draft..

Robertson made the biggest jump in draft position going from the 32nd round to the fourth where he was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman was taken nine picks later by the Nationals after going in the 18th round last year. Poche jumped up from the 14th round to the ninth as he was selected by the Oakland Athletics. Meanwhile, junior Greg Deichmann goes from the 26th round to second, also selected by the A’s.

Also hearing their names called in this year’s draft so far were Alex Lange going 30th overall to the Chicago Cubs and Mike Papierski, who was selected in the ninth round by the Astros.

But first things first, the Tigers are back on the field to pursue a title on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Florida State.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.