NOPD makes auto burglary arrest in the 6th District

The return of Kramer Robertson, Cole Freeman, Greg Deichmann and Jared Poche is paying off.more>>
A New Orleans man is distraught after wiring much of his savings, to an overseas address, after getting caught up in a sweepstakes scam.more>>
Police arrest a man accused of multiple auto burglaries and possession of stolen property. Police detained Randy Holmes June 11 after officers spotted him looking into vehicle windows at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Chestnut Street.more>>
For a few weeks in June, you have the chance to see the roadside and dozens of acres of farmland in North Louisiana turn bright yellow. It’s an annual spectacle along the state's sunflower trail.more>>
The Jefferson Parish School Board voted 5 to 3 in favor of rezoning elementary school districts on the east bank of the parish.more>>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.more>>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.more>>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.more>>
After more than one year in a North Korean labor camp, a Cincinnati man has been released back to the United States, according to the secretary of State.more>>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.more>>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.more>>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.more>>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.more>>
