NOPD makes auto burglary arrest in the 6th District

Randy Holmes, under arrest for auto burglary (Source: NOPD)

Police arrest a man accused of multiple auto burglaries and possession of stolen property.

Police detained Randy Holmes June 11 after officers spotted him looking into vehicle windows at the corner of Jackson Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Investigators say they tied Holmes to an auto burglary June 3.

After his arrest, officers found Holmes in possession of several victims' credit cards, identification cards and other property.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.