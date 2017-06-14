Your Weather Authority: Rain remains a possibility for the rest of the week

Storm chances remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Coverage will be typical for the middle of June with rain chances between 30 and 50 percent. High temperatures will be mostly in the 80s with a few spots reaching near 90.

By the weekend, storm chances will lower and summer-like heat and humidity will be in full force.

A tropical wave will move across the lower Gulf of Mexico early next week. The northern edge may bring a better chance for a few showers and storms.

Currently, that is the only local impact expected.

