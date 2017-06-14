U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, aides shot in Virginia

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and an unknown number of aides were shot at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday, according to a report on Fox News.

According to a report on CNN, Scalise appears to have been shot in the hip, according to GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, who witnessed a shooting in Alexandria, Va.

Rep. Brooks also says it appears two Capitol Hill police agents were shot.

He described a single gunman with a rifle, and members of the security detail at the site returned fire.

Brooks said he was in the on-deck circle when the first shots were fired, and he and others took cover in one of the dugouts. He said the shooter was taken down and at least one Capitol police officer was wounded.

The shots were reported on East Monroe Street in Del Ray, Alexandria police said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. The location was near a YMCA.

