Wife: Steve Scalise expected to be okay after shooting

U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) is in stable condition and expected to be okay, according to his wife.

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves (R-Baton Rouge) said he spoke to Jennifer Scalise on Wednesday morning after he was shot at a baseball field in Arlington, WV.

The office of Scalise released the following statement on his condition following this morning's shooting:



"This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition.



"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.



"We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers.



"This office will release additional information regarding the Whip's condition as appropriate."

President Donald Trump also released a statement on Twitter: "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayer are with him.

Five people were shot in the incident.

