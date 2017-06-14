Rep. Steve Scalise Shooting: Gov. John Bel Edwards statement

Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement on the shooting in Alexandria, VA that wounded Rep. Steve Scalise and three other victims:

"This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Steve Scalise is a friend, colleague and fighter for the people of Louisiana. While details continue to unfold, I want to thank the Capitol Police, all the first responders and other members of Congress for their quick and heroic efforts. Reports indicate they took swift action to take down this madman and render aid. Donna and I are praying for Congressman Scalise, his wife Jennifer, their two children, Madison and Harrison, and all those who were injured. I would ask the people of Louisiana to join their prayers to mine for a quick recovery for Congressman Scalise."

