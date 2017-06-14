Rep. Steve Scalise Shooting: St. Tammany GOP statement

The Republican party of St. Tammany Parish issued a statement this morning after Rep. Steve Scalise and three others were shot in Alexandria, Virginia today.

The St. Tammany GOP issued the following statement:

"Steve has been a friend to many of us personally and has been a remarkable public servant throughout his career," said Larry Frieman, chair of the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee (RPEC). "While details are still coming in, the best things we can offer are prayers and patience while local authorities in Virginia and Federal investigators determine what happened - and what is appropriate to make public.



"We are obviously outraged and appalled by this act of violence against the congressman, his security detail and his staff, and expect swift justice for the gunman," Frieman said. "Our most noble focus at this time must be to give care, prayer and support to those who were most directly impacted."

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.