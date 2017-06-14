Rep. Steve Scalise Shooting: AG Jeff Landry statement

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement this morning following the shooting incident in Alexandria, Virginia that left Rep. Steve Scalise and three others wounded.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Steve as he has surgery and faces what will likely be months of recovery following the event's that took place early this morning. Steve and I are former colleagues and great friends, having just had dinner earlier this week. He is an incredible public servant who not only serves our country in a leadership role in Congress, but also proudly represents the State of Louisiana."

"Additionally, I remain in prayer for the others who were shot. Though this situation is fluid, we have already heard of many acts of bravery in the midst of this tragedy. Like always, law enforcement officials were quick to act, risking their lives to protect others. Having served in Congress, I know firsthand what the Capitol Police did daily to keep the members of Congress safe. We are grateful for the swift actions that undoubtedly saved this event from being more heartbreaking."

