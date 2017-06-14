New Orleans Archbishop sends prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

New Orleans Archbishop sends prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Archbishop Gregory Aymond sends prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise after shooting today in Alexandria (Source: FOX 8) Archbishop Gregory Aymond sends prayers to Rep. Steve Scalise after shooting today in Alexandria (Source: FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Archbishop Gregory Aymond of the Archdiocese of New Orleans released a statement about the shooting that left Rep. Steve Scalise and three others wounded in Alexandria, Virginia today:

"We are saddened by this act of violence.  Our prayers are with Congressman Scalise, for his healing, his wife Jennifer and their children, and for all involved in this shooting."

