Report: Scalise out of surgery, shooter identified

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise/FILE (Source: Nola.com | The Times-Picayune) U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise/FILE (Source: Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise is out of surgery, according to a report in the Washington Post.

And the man who opened fire on the Congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning wounding Scalise has been identified, according to a newspaper report.

The Washington Post identified the shooter as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill.

According to the newspaper, Hodgkinson was charged in April 2006 with battery and aiding damage to a motor vehicle. The charges were dismissed, records show.

