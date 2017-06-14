Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni Calls Moment of Silence in Support of Steve Scalise

A moment of silence was called at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2017 in Jefferson Parish in support of Congressman Steve Scalise who was shot early Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Va.

"As we are all shocked by the news of Congressman Scalise, I am requesting a parish-wide moment of silence as he undergoes surgery to repair his injuries. Our hearts and prayers are with him, his family and all who were injured and we are hopeful for their quick recovery,” said Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni.

