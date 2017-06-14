Senator John Kennedy speaks on Scalise shooting

Senator John Kennedy: "Steve is a good friend, and my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Kennedy said. "Hating people because you disagree with them is wrong. It is un-Christian, it is un-American, and it has gotten worse.

"My thoughts right now are with Steve, his family, the aide who was shot, and the Capitol Police officers. It is just a bad day for America.”

Background: Congressman Steve Scalise and four others injured in Virginia shooting

