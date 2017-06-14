Senator John Kennedy speaks on Scalise shooting - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Senator John Kennedy speaks on Scalise shooting

Written by: Nicondra Norwood, Meteorologist
Senator John Kennedy: "Steve is a good friend, and my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family," Kennedy said. "Hating people because you disagree with them is wrong.  It is un-Christian, it is un-American, and it has gotten worse.

"My thoughts right now are with Steve, his family, the aide who was shot, and the Capitol Police officers.  It is just a bad day for America.”

