Senator John Kennedy speaks on Scalise shooting

Archbishop Gregory Aymond of the Archdiocese of New Orleans released a statement about the shooting that left Rep. Steve Scalise and three others wounded in Alexandria, Virginia today.more>>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released a statement this morning following the shooting incident in Alexandria, Virginia that left Rep. Steve Scalise and three others wounded.more>>
The Republican party of St. Tammany Parish issued a statement this morning after Rep. Steve Scalise and three others were shot in Alexandria, Virginia today.more>>
U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-Metairie) is in stable condition and expected to be okay, according to his wife.more>>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.more>>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.more>>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.more>>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.more>>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.more>>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.more>>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.more>>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.more>>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.more>>
